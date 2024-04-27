Senthilkumar reaches Batch Open Squash Semifinal

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the semifinals of the Batch Open squash tournament with a commanding victory over Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic, on Friday.

The top seed, currently ranked 58th in the world, showcased his consistency by defeating the fifth-seeded Czech player in straight sets, with a scoreline of 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in just 37 minutes. The match, held as part of the USD 12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event, took place on Friday night.

TOP SEED VELAVAN TO FACE UNSEEDED ANDES LING

IN SEMI FINALS



Men's Batch Open 2024,

Paris, France, PSA Challenger Tour 10, 24 - 28 April 2024



Semi-finals:

[1] Velavan Senthilkumar (IND) v [9/16] Andes Ling (HKG)

[9/16] Melvil Scianimanico (FRA) v [4] Emyr Evans (WAL)… pic.twitter.com/JCS18I3T1d — ISP Squash-India (@IspSquash) April 27, 2024

Senthilkumar's performance underscored his determination and ability to compete at the highest level of the sport. With precise shots and strategic gameplay, he dominated his opponent from start to finish, securing his spot in the semifinals. Up next, Senthilkumar is set to face off against Andes Ling of Hong Kong, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating match between two formidable competitors.



Meanwhile, in another quarterfinal matchup at the Expression St James Open, a USD 20,000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Springfield, US, fourth-seeded Indian player Akanksha Salunkhe faced a tough challenge against fifth seed Alina Bushma of Ukraine. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Salunkhe fell short against her opponent, succumbing to a straight-set defeat with a scoreline of 7-11, 7-11, 8-11 in 29 minutes.