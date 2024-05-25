Senthilkumar, Abhay lose in quarters at QSF 3 squash in Doha

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar put up a strong fight against Egyptian top seed and world no 8 Tarek Momen before losing in the quarterfinals of the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash – a PSA World Tour Bronze event – in Doha on Friday.



Senthilkumar extended the Egyptian top seed to four close games before losing the steam.

World no 55 Senthilkumar took the second game after a close first game before the experienced Momen won the next two to advance with an 11-9, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 win on Friday.

🇮🇳n journey ends at QF stage in QSF 3



Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar lost tough battles to 3rd seed and top seed respectively 😢



Epic efforts by them in reaching so far! 💪



FIRST time 2 unseeded players from 🇮🇳 reached QF in the same PSA Bronze Level Event 🙌 👏#Squash pic.twitter.com/i3OJfncmv7 — Harini Raman (@ASimpleStardust) May 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh, ranked 67 in the world and contesting his maiden World Tour quarterfinals, went down to third seed and world no 15 Eain Yow Ng, with the Malaysian winning 11-6, 11-9, 11-4.



In the pre-quarterfinals, Senthilkumar beat Egyptian seventh seed Omar Mosaad, a former world no 3, 13-11, 11-3, 9-3 (retired) in 30 minutes, while Abhay beat sixth-seeded Frenchman Auguste Dussourd 11-7, 5-11, 10-12, 11-5, 9-3 (retired) in 59 minutes on Thursday.