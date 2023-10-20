Saurav Ghoshal, Joshna Chinappa to miss National Championships 2023

Star squash player Saurav Ghosal will miss the National Games and Senior National Championships, to be held in November.

“I am getting older, and I have to schedule my events (accordingly). It has been a very busy year. I will be part of the Indian team in the World men’s team championship in Tauranga (New Zealand) from December 11 to 17," Saurav was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Joshna Chinappa, another famed squash player of India, meanwhile, will skip the National Championships but compete in the National Games, to be held in Goa from November 1 to 5.

The Senior National Championships will take place in Chennai from November 17 to 23.

Both Saurav, a record 13-time national champion, and Joshna, who won an overwhelming 19 titles, enjoyed a stellar Asian Games. Saurav, leading the Indian men's team, won the gold medal in the team event. However, a gold medal in men's singles continued to elude him. This was the second time he won Asian Games silver since Incheon 2014.



Joshna, on the other hand, won the bronze medal in the women's team event. She has ruled herself out of any competition after finishing her campaign at the Asian Games.

However, defending national champion Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon, S. Velavan, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu and Veer Chotrani in the men’s section and Anahat Singh, the runner-up of the previous edition, and Tanvi Khanna in women's event will compete in the National Championships.