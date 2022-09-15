Saurav Ghosal reaches semi-final in Open de France, will face top seed

CWG bronze medallist Saurav Ghosal is eyeing a podium finish in Nantes at the ongoing Open de France after he defeated Spaniard Iker Parajes in the quarter-finals. The Indian won the match in straight sets: 11-8, 11-9.

Before Ghosal faced sixth-seeded Parajes, he overcame Englishman Charlie Lee. While the first set was grinded out 12-10 by the Indian, Ghosal eased past Lee by clinching the second set 11-4.

Up next, Saurav will face the challenge of top-seeded Marwan El Shorbagy from Egypt in the semi-finals. This match-up won't be easy for the Indian as Shorbagy has a career-high world rank of No. 3 which he reached back in 2018. Moreover, he has the distinction of becoming the third player in history to win the world juniors twice.

The semi-final between the two will be played on Friday, 16th September from 11:45 pm IST onwards.