Squash: Saurav Ghosal named the new men's president of PSA

India's leading player and number 15 player in the world Saurav Ghoshal Wednesday was designated Professional Squash Association(PSA) men's president, ranked world number one Ali Farag,

Ghoshal will sit on the post of male president of PSA's Board of Directors.

Speaking to PTI, Ghoshal said that it is a huge honour for him and assured that his new role will not affect his playing career.

"There is still a lot of focus on playing. It (PSA's role) is a great honour for me. My role is to advance the interests of the players and guide the board at large to develop the interests of the game around the world." Will have to do it," said the 35. – years old.

Ghosal, the only Indian man to break into the top 10 of the PSA world rankings, replaces Farag, who has stepped down to spend more time with his family after four years in the role. Ghoshal will support Sarah-Jane Perry, who will begin another term as PSA Women President. This will be a two-year term.

"I am delighted to welcome Sourav, Ashley and Ahmed to our board of directors and I am sure they will bring a range of skills and experience to the association," said the president of PSA. Ziad al-Turkey in a statement.

"There has been a dramatic increase in opportunities to play and earn on tour as well as increased revenue in the association over the past decade and I believe the future of professional squash is incredibly bright.

"I look forward to working with all three of our new additions across the board as we continue to grow the game."