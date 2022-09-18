Saurav Ghosal loses in the semi-final at Open de France

Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal lost to top-seed Marwan El Shorbagy in the semi-final at the Open de France in Nantes. In a match that lasted more than an hour, Ghosal could only manage to win a single game.

The CWG 2022 bronze medallist couldn't replicate his quarter-final performance against the Egyptian player. While Ghosal lost the first game, he fought for the second one. Ultimately, he conceded that too.



However, he came back with a vengeance and won the third game only to lose the fourth and bow out of the competition. The final score read 11-6, 12-10, 11-13, 13-11 in favoured of El Shorbagy.

In the final, it was fourth-seeded Victor Crouin, a local of the host country, who defeated Shorbagy in a nail-biting match. It was a five-setter and Crouin clinched the title after he doled out a 12-10 score in the final game.



