Saurav Ghosal challenges Viktor Axelsen to a squash showdown

Saurav Ghosal, India's highest ranked male squash player (24), has thrown down the gauntlet to Viktor Axelsen, the Danish badminton sensation and reigning World and Olympic Champion.

The fun challenge came after Axelsen shared a video of himself displaying his skills on a squash court, prompting Ghosal to invite him for a game against some of the best on the professional squash circuit.

Ghosal took one look at Axelsen's smooth moves on the squash court and couldn't resist stirring up some friendly rivalry. Ghosal took to Twitter, quoting Axelsen's video with the caption, "Looks like ‘Royalty’ from the badminton world could be pretty good at squash too! What say @ViktorAxelsen? Fancy a game with some of the best on the @PSAWorldTour?"

Axelsen, the current world rank 1 badminton player, is in prime form, having won the Indonesia Open and the European Games last month.

Ghosal, currently preparing for the Asian Games in September, was part of the Squash World Cup in Chennai last month, where India exited in the semifinals.

Squash and badminton enthusiasts would eagerly await the possibility of a crossover between the two sports. If indeed there is a prospect of a duel between Ghosal and Axelsen materialising, we are wondering if Axelsen would perform his famous badminton jump smash in the squash court, accidentally taking out the lights and causing a disco party mid-match!