World Championship: Ramit Tandon suffers injury midway, pulls out of 2nd round match

Ramit Tandon pulled out of his second-round match midway against world no. 7 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the squash World Championship in Cairo on Sunday.



Ramit suffered an injury that forced him to concede the match against former world no. 1 ElShorbagy.

The world no. 36 is India's highest-ranked player. In their first meeting, the 31-year-old Ramit was training 3-4 in the second game when he suffered a calf injury following an impressive opening game, forcing him to give up the match.

Ramit, despite putting up a good fight, lost the opening game 11-8.

Ramit delivered a remarkable performance in the first round. Displaying his magnificent play and fighting spirit, the Indian star won his opening round match in straight games (11-1, 11-3, 11-3) against Faraz Khan of the US in just 13 minutes.



In April at the El Gouna International Open, also held in Egypt, Ramit won his first-round clash against local player Aly Hussein in straight games. But Ramit's biggest display of endurance and fighting spirit came in the second round when he prevailed in a gruelling 52-minute thriller against world no. 11 Victor Crouin.

Ramit's campaign, however, ended in the last 16 as he lost to Diego Elias.

Turned pro in 2018, Ramit till date won four PSA tour titles. He also won an Asian Games bronze.