JSW Sports signs young squash sensation Veer Chotrani

JSW Sports announced on Saturday that they have signed 22-year-old squash player Veer Chotrani as one of their athletes.

Through this partnership, JSW Sports will support Chotrani’s development and training while also representing him commercially. Chotrani becomes the second squash player to join the JSW Sports roster, following the signing of Anahat Singh in November last year.

Reflecting on this new partnership Chatroni shared, "It’s an honour to be a JSW Sports athlete. Joining JSW Sports at this point in my career feels like perfect timing. Squash being a part of the Olympics is a major step towards the bright future of the sport and making it to the prestigious games is a major goal for me. With the support of JSW's amazing coaches and staff, I am confident they will help me maximize my potential and achieve my long-term goals of making it to the LA 2028 Olympics and breaking into the top 50 of the PSA tour.”

Inspired by his father, Manish Chotrani, a two-time national squash champion, Veer developed a passion for squash at the age of six. He has made impressive strides in his career thus far, having won the Asian Individual Juniors in Macau, China, in 2019 and multiple PSA Tour titles, including the PVD Squash RI Open 2023, Greenwich Open 2024, and QuantiFi LifeTime MetroWest 2023.

Manisha Malhotra, Head of Sports Excellence and Scouting at JSW Sports expressed the organization's excitement about this new partnership, saying, “As supporters of squash for a long time, we are happy to support Veer in his journey. He has been making big strides for the last few years and now after his college career, he will focus on his PSA path and all of us at JSW Sports are excited to play our part in that journey”.



To pursue his passion, Chotrani moved to the USA in 2019 and balanced his academics with squash, excelling in the competitive college squash circuit. Notably, he was named Ivy League Rookie of the Year in his freshman season at Cornell University and went on to rank 13th nationally in the College Squash Association (CSA) individual rankings for the 2021-22 season. In addition he became the first Cornell player to reach the semifinals of the National Individual Championships since 2011. In his final year, Chotrani clinched the Men’s Squash National Champion Title and won the prestigious Skillman Award, the highest honor in men’s collegiate squash for the 2023/24 season.

With such a promising career ahead, Veer Chotrani’s partnership with JSW Sports will help in directing him to achieve his goals of making it to the Olympics and a higher ranked position in the PSA tour.