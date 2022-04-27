Squash: Joshna, Saurav seeded as World Championships draw announced

The World Squash Federation (WSF), on Wednesday, announced the draws for the upcoming PSA World Championships 2021-22 to be held in Cairo, Egypt next month. Top athletes Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal are the only two seeded players from India in the $1,100,000 tournament.

While Joshna is seeded 12th in the women's section, Ghosal is 16th in the men's category. The former will start her campaign in Cairo against England's Katie Malliff, while the latter will be up against Egypt's Zahed Salem for his first match.

While New Zealand's Paul Coll and Egypt's Nouran Gohar are the top seeds in the men's and women's section respectively, the reigning world champions in both sections - Ali Farag and Nour El Sherbini, are seeded second.

The others Indians who are expected to be in contention in the World Championships includes the unseeded Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar. Tandon will go up against England's James Willstrop in his first match after Mangaonkar opens the Indian campaign against Declan James.

To be held from 13th to 22nd May 2022, this edition of the PSA World Championships has the highest prize money on offer in history which will be divided equally between men and women.

Indian Draws

Men's

Declan James (ENG) v Mahesh Mangaonkar (IND)

James Willstrop (ENG) v Ramit Tandon (IND)

Zahed Salem (EGY) v [16] Saurav Ghosal (IND)

Women's

[12] Joshna Chinappa (IND) v Katie Malliff (ENG)