Squash: Joshna Chinappa wins 19th national title; Abhay Singh crowned men's champion

Veteran Indian star Joshna Chinappa, on Saturday, was crowned the Women's National Squash Champion for a record 19th time in Chennai. The 36-year-old defeated the young Anahat Singh 3-0 in the final.

The 14-year-old Singh was of no match to the vastly experienced Chinappa outclassed the teenager 11-8, 11-9, 11-9 rather easily.

A mind-boggling 1⃣9⃣th National Squash title for Joshna Chinappa 🤯



The final was a clash between two eras of Indian squash as 36 y/o Joshna beat Anahat Singh, 22 years her junior, 11-8, 11-9, 11-9 to take the title. 🙌#Squash pic.twitter.com/D8w6pBpYHf — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 10, 2022

Chinappa, who is the highest ranked Indian woman in the world currently, had earlier defeated Akanksha Salunke 3-0 in the semifinals on Friday.



Abhay Singh crowned Men's Champion

On the other hand, Abhay Singh continued his rich run of form in the season as he defeated Velavan Senthilkumar to be crowned the men's national champion. The top seed came from a set down to take home the title.

The 24-year-old Singh lost the first set 11-13, but bounced back to win the next three sets in a row at 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 to win the title with a margin of 4-1.