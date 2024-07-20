India's junior squash teams reach quarterfinals at World Junior C'ships

India continued their impressive performance at the World Junior Squash Championships, securing victories in both the boys' and girls' team matches, in Texas, USA.

The boys' team defeated Brazil 3-0, emerging as the leaders of Group F. The girls' team mirrored this success, beating Brazil and Australia 3-0, respectively, securing a place in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In the boys' tie against Brazil, Yuvraj Wadhwani defeated Caio Paiva in straight games (11-1, 11-4, 11-7). Shaurya Bawa faced a tougher challenge but ultimately prevailed over Isaias Silva in a five-game match (12-10, 11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-8).

Ayaan Vaziralli completed the sweep by defeating Lucas Carlson 11-4, 11-7, 11-6.

Dominant victories

In the girls' section, Nirupama Dubey triumphed over Gabriella El-Masry with scores of 11-3, 11-2, 11-4.

Anahat Singh showcased her skills against Laura Da Silva, winning 11-5, 11-2, 11-3.

Moreover, Unnati Tripathi secured the win by beating Alix Borges 11-4, 11-5, 11-3.

Continuing their dominance, the girls’ team also overcame Australia.

Shameena Riaz won against Emily Lamb 11-6, 11-13, 11-4, 11-3.

Anahat Singh displayed consistency by defeating Hannah Slyth 11-4, 11-1, 11-3, and Nirupama Dubey beat Joanne Joseph 11-5, 11-3, 11-5.

Looking ahead, the Indian boys are set to face Canada in the pre-quarterfinals, while the girls will compete against Hong Kong in their final Group D match.

These performances highlighted India's rising talent in junior squash, setting high expectations for the upcoming rounds.