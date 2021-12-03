Indian women's squash team settle for a bronze medal at Asian Team Championships 2021

The Indian women's squash team conceded a semifinal defeat against Hong Kong to settle for a bronze medal at the Asian Team Championships 2021. The women's team comprising the seasoned Joshna Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla, and Urwashi Joshi lost 3-1 against the Hong Kong trio.

While Chinappa fought valiantly to beat Liu Tsz Ling by 9-11, 11-5,11-7,11-5, both Kuruvilla and Joshi lost against Ho Tze Lok and Tong Tsz Wing, respectively by 3-1 and 3-0.

A round of applause for Hong Kong 👏🏻

Women's semifinal: [1] Hong Kong bt [3] India 2-1#AsianTeams2021 #SRAMGoesGreen — squash_malaysia (@squashmalaysia) December 3, 2021

The women, who lost to Malaysia, scored wins over the Philippines and Iran to secure a spot in the last four. Needing a win to advance, Joshna Chinappa set the tone with a straightforward defeat of Ghazal Sharafpour while Sunayna Kuruvilla and Urwashi Joshi also had easy to ensure an Indian victory to reach the semis.



In the other hand, the Indian men's team comprising, top player Saurav Ghosal resting, the trio of Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Velavan Senthilkumar proved too good for the Indonesian opponents, posting straight game victories for an emphatic performance. They will be playing Hong Kong in the semifinal later today.















