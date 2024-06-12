Indian Squash teams shine at Asian Championship 2024 opener in Dalian

The Indian men's and women's squash teams have made an impressive start at the Asian Team Squash Championship 2024 in Dalian, China. On Wednesday, the men's team, led by Veteran Velavan Senthilkumar, secured a 2-1 victory against Kuwait, despite missing Abhay Singh due to injury.

The women's team also triumphed with a 2-1 win over Macau. Additionally, India dominated the women's competition with a commanding 3-0 victory against Mongolia.

In the men's opening match against Kuwait, Velavan Senthilkumar and Suraj Kumar Chand delivered strong performances. Senthilkumar defeated Athbi Hamad in straight games, while Chand secured a convincing 3-0 win against Bader Almoghrebi. Although Rahul Baitha lost his match to Mohammad Alkhanfar in a close encounter, India's collective effort ensured victory.

Led by Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, the women's team showcased their prowess in the group stage matches. Defeating Macau 2-1, Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Janet Vidhi clinched victories for India, while Pooja Arthi Raghu faced a narrow defeat against Yeung Weng Chi. Continuing their winning streak, India triumphed over Mongolia 3-0, with Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, Pooja Arthi Raghu, and Sunita Patel securing comfortable wins.



However, in the second match of the men's squash event, the Indian team faced a setback against Japan. Velavan Senthilkumar lost to Ryunosuke Tsukue in straight games (0-3), Rahul Baitha was defeated by Tomototaka Endo with a score of 1-3, and Suraj Kumar Chand lost to Naoki Hayashi in a close encounter (2-3).

The Asian Squash Championship men's competition comprises 14 teams, divided into four pools. India, seeded fourth in Pool D, competes against Japan, Kuwait, and Mongolia. Meanwhile, the women's event, featuring 12 teams, is split into two pools, with India placed in Pool A alongside Malaysia, the tournament's most successful team.

Looking ahead, the Indian Women's Squash team will face Chinese Taipei, while the Indian Men's team will compete against Mongolia on Thursday.