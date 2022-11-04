Indian Men's Squash team wins first ever gold in Asian Championships

The Indian men's team clinched their first ever gold at the Asian Squash Team Championships on Friday. They defeated Kuwait in the final in straight sets to clinch the 2022 Asian Squash Team Championships which took place in Cheongju, South Korea.

It was Saurav Ghoshal and Ramit Tandon who won their games in the final to dole out a 2-0 defeat to Kuwait.

The first game was dominantly won by Ramit 3-0 against Ali Aramezi (11-5, 11-7, 11-4) and the second game saw Saurav win 3-0 as well against Ammar Altamimi (11-9, 11-2, 11-3). Abhay Singh of India and Falah Mohammad didn't have to break into a sweat as the championships was won.

🇮🇳Indian men's squash team win their FIRST-EVER 🥇 at the Asian Team Championships!Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal's dazzling form ensured a 2:0 victory over 🇰🇼Kuwait in the final on their way to HISTORY 🔥#Squash pic.twitter.com/1RuMGSQi8F — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 4, 2022

On the other hand, the women's team settled with a bronze medal after losing to Malaysia in the semi-finals with a score of 1-2. This was their 5th third-placed finish in the tournament, the first dating back to 1990 when the event was held in Kolkata, India.

Earlier, the Indian men's team of Ramit Tandon, Saurav Ghosal and Abhay Singh finished at the top of their pool to make it to the semifinals. They blanked Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei 3-0 in their Pool A matches.

In the women's category, the Indian team finished second in Pool B with two wins and a loss. While they registered impressive 3-0 victories over Iran and Singapore, the Indian women went down 0-3 against Hong Kong, who eventually went on to top the pool.

The men too faced Malaysia in the semi-finals but were able to defeat them 2-1. Saurav Ghoshal and Ramit Tandon won their respective games, whereas Abhay Singh lost out in his.

This is the first ever gold for the Indian men's team. The women's team had won a gold medal in 2012. The bronze medal from this year was their fifth of all time.