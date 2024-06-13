Asian Squash Team C'ships: Indian men's team to face Pakistan in quarters

India men's squash team won their final group tie against Mongolia at the Asian Squash Team Championships and booked their spot in the quarterfinal while it was a mixed day for the women's team in Dalian, China on Thursday.

India rested their top-ranked player, Velavan Senthilkumar, in this final group tie but still the young team took a dominating 3-0 victory over Mongolia to finish second in the group, having two wins and a loss.

All three players, Suraj Chand, Om Semwal, and Rahul Baitha clinched their respective matches pretty comprehensively in straight games. The team will now have a tough challenge of Pakistan in the quarters on Friday.

Pakistan entered the tournament as the third-seeded team and finished on the top of their group with three wins to book their place in the quarterfinal.

Mixed day for the women's team

Indian women's team had a mixed second day as they started with a win in the first tie of the day against Chinese Taipei but suffered a tough loss to the top-seeded Malaysian team in their fourth match of the group stage.

Earlier on day one, they clinched victories in both matches of the group stage against Macao and Mongolia respectively. They will be up against South Korea in the final match of the group stage tomorrow.

This will be a do-or-die encounter for both teams as the winner of this match will book their spot in the semifinals while the loser will go to the 5th to 8th place playoff semi-final.