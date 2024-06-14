Asian Team Squash C'ships: Indian men's team lose to Pakistan in quarters

The Indian men's squash team narrowly lost to Pakistan in the quarterfinals of the Asian Squash Team Championships in Dalian, China, on Thursday. Meanwhile, the women's team was defeated by South Korea in the final group tie.

India's top-ranked player, Velavan Senthilkumar, delivered an impressive performance, securing a commanding 3-0 (5-11, 7-11, 6-11) victory against Nashir Iqbal. He was the only Indian player to win a match in this tie, resulting in a 1-2 outcome.

The tie began with a match between Rahul Baitha and Muhd Asim Khan, where the higher-ranked Asim swiftly defeated the young Indian with a score of 11-3, 11-4, 11-9. India made a comeback as Velavan triumphed in the second match.

However, in the decisive match, Noor Zaman ensured Pakistan's spot in the semifinals by defeating Suraj Kumar Chand with a straight-game victory (11-8, 11-8, 11-6).

The Indian team will now compete in the 5th to 8th place ranking match against Iran tomorrow. Pakistan will face Hong Kong in the semifinals on Saturday.

Group Stage exit for the women's team

The Indian women's team also failed to make it to the semifinals, suffering a tough 0-3 loss to South Korea in their final group stage match. They finished in third position in Group A with three wins and two defeats.

The young women's team will now compete in the 5th to 8th place placement matches starting tomorrow. They will face Singapore in this placement semifinal at 7:30 AM.