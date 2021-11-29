India, Pakistan in same group in Asian Team Squash Championships

India and Pakistan will face off in the Asian Team Squash Championships in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, to add another chapter to this storied rivalry.

Top seeds India, being led by world number 15 Saurav Ghosal, will be looking to win their maiden Asian team title this year. Fourth seeds Pakistan, fifth seeds Japan, eighth seeds Philippines, ninth seeds Iraq and 12th seeds Indonesia are the other teams in Pool A. The draw of the tournament, to be held between November 30 and December 4, was announced on Sunday.

The biennial Asian event was earlier scheduled last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Indian men's team has been given top billing, the Indian team is seeded third among the eight teams in the women's event. Following the Asian Team Championship, the men's team will compete at the World Men's Team Championship being held after a 2-day gap in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 07-12 December 2021 in Malaysia.

MEN's SQUAD - ASIAN TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP & WORLD TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP



Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Velavan Senthilkumar

WOMEN'S SQUAD - ASIAN TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP



Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Urwashi Joshi, Aparajitha Balamurukan