Asian Junior Squash Championships squad announced

The 31st Asian Junior Squash Championship will be held in Islamabad starting Tuesday. India is set to participate with an 11-member squad in the event, which will be held over five days.

The team comprises talented young athletes, with several players seeded in their respective age categories.

In the boys' categories, the squad includes Yusha Nafees, who is seeded 6th in the U-17 category. In the U-15 category, Shiven Agarwal, a strong contender, is seeded 2nd, joined by Lokesh Subramani.

The youngest male participant is Dhruv Bopana, competing in the U-13 category, highlighting the promising future of Indian squash.

The girls' team features Nirupama Dubey, seeded 5th, and Shameena Riaz, seeded 8th, both competing in the U-19 category. In the U-17 category, Unnati Tripathi is seeded 6th, reflecting her competitive edge.

The U-15 category sees Anika Dubey seeded 8th and Diva Shah seeded 9th, both eager to make their mark. The U-13 category includes Aadya Budhia, seeded 2nd, and Goushika M, seeded 4th, both demonstrating significant potential at a young age.

As the competition unfolds in Islamabad, the spotlight will be on these young athletes, whose performances could inspire the next generation of squash players in India.

The 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship promises to be an exciting event, with India's 11-member squad ready to leave their mark.