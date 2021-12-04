Squash: Indian men win silver medal at Asian Team Championships 2021

The Indian men's squash team has clinched the silver medal at the Asian Team Championships 2021. The team comprising of Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar settled for the second position on the podium after falling to a 6-4 defeat against hosts Malaysia.



The final started on a rocky note for the top-seeded Indias, with their star player Saurav Ghosal falling to a 0-3 defeat against Ng Eain Yow. The 35-year-old looked completely off his rhythm as he went down 10-12, 4-11, 8-11 in 38 minutes, putting the Malaysians in prime position to lift the title.

That joy though did not last much longer for Malaysia as Mahesh Mangoankar came out seeking revenge and did exactly that, decimating Mohammad Kamal 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 in 42 minutes to help India equalise at 3-3. It was then all up to Ramit Tandon.

Up against Ivan Yuen, the 29-year-old Tandon went down 8-11, 11-8, 3-11, 1-11 as India settled for the silver medal.

This is India's third silver medal finish at the Men's Asian Squash Team Championships. The country also has seven bronze medals to its name.



