India men's team enter final of Asian Squash Championship for first time since 2012

The Indian men's team, being led by Saurav Ghosal, beat third seeds Hong Kong 2-0 in the semifinals of the Asian Team Squash Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. They have made it into the final, in which they will be up against Malaysia, for the first time since 2012.

Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal won their respectable matches in the semifinal to give the men's team an unassailable lead in the semifinal against Hong Kong.

The Indian men's team are aiming for their maiden Asian title.

The semi-final win was also revenge for India, as the India women's team lost to top seeds Hong Kong 1-2 in their semi-final earlier on Friday. The women's team ended their campaign with a bronze medal.



The men's team, meanwhile, remain on course for their first ever gold.