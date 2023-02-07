India dominates HCL SRFI 12th Indian Junior Open Finals

HCL and Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) kicked off its HCL 12th Indian Junior Open which was scheduled from 30 January to 03 February 2023 with the finale concluded today. Over 290 players from India, USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, England, and Singapore have registered for the tournament. This annual tournament has been helping squash players for the last 12 years to get better seeding in the Asian and World Junior Championship.
India's current squash sensation, Anahat Singh defeated Yashi Jain in the finals of U-17 Girls category with win the trophy. In U-19 Boys category, Shaurya Bawa defeated Paarth Ambani to win the title.
India dominated the tournament as they won 7 out of 10 titles present in the tournament.
Results
Girls U11
Avantikashrii Seenivasagam [MAS] V Anika Kalanki [IND] (winner)
7-11, 4-11, 6-11
Boys U11
Shayan Samtani [USA] V Kovin Surendran [MAS] (winner)
10-12, 11-3, 8-11, 17-15, 14-16
Girls U13
Aarika Mishra [IND] V Aadya Budhia [IND] (winner)
13-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 2-11
Boys U13
Simarver Singh Bamotra [MAS] (winner) V Shrrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas [IND]
11-6, 13-15, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6
Girls U15
Sehar Nayar [IND] V Akanksha Gupta [IND] (winner)
6-11, 7-11, 7-11
Boys U15
Aryaveer Dewan [IND] (winner) V Erwin Kros Christopher [MAS]
11-4, 11-5, 11-4
Girls U17
Anahat Singh [IND] (winner) V Yashi Jain [IND]
11-1, 11-0, 11-2,
Boys U17
Rohan Arya Gondi [USA] (Winner) V Arihant Ks [IND]
11-2, 12-14, 11-6, 11-4
Girls U19
Yuvna Gupta [IND] (winner) V Saniya Jaggi [IND]
y11-4, 11-6, 11-5
Boys U19
Shaurya Bawa (winner) IND] V Paarth Ambani [IND]
11-9, 13-11, 3-11, 7-11, 11-9