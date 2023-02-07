India dominates HCL SRFI 12th Indian Junior Open Finals

HCL and Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) kicked off its HCL 12th Indian Junior Open which was scheduled from 30 January to 03 February 2023 with the finale concluded today. Over 290 players from India, USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, England, and Singapore have registered for the tournament. This annual tournament has been helping squash players for the last 12 years to get better seeding in the Asian and World Junior Championship.

India's current squash sensation, Anahat Singh defeated Yashi Jain in the finals of U-17 Girls category with win the trophy. In U-19 Boys category, Shaurya Bawa defeated Paarth Ambani to win the title.

The HCL 12th Indian Junior Open concludes in New Delhi with over 290 players from 6 different countries that participated in the event.



India shows dominance with a total of 7 wins out of 10 categories (girls and boys) in the finals!👏

.

India dominated the tournament as they won 7 out of 10 titles present in the tournament.

Results

Girls U11

Avantikashrii Seenivasagam [MAS] V Anika Kalanki [IND] (winner)

7-11, 4-11, 6-11

Boys U11

Shayan Samtani [USA] V Kovin Surendran [MAS] (winner)

10-12, 11-3, 8-11, 17-15, 14-16

Girls U13

Aarika Mishra [IND] V Aadya Budhia [IND] (winner)

13-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 2-11

Boys U13

Simarver Singh Bamotra [MAS] (winner) V Shrrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas [IND]

11-6, 13-15, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6

Girls U15

Sehar Nayar [IND] V Akanksha Gupta [IND] (winner)

6-11, 7-11, 7-11

Boys U15

Aryaveer Dewan [IND] (winner) V Erwin Kros Christopher [MAS]

11-4, 11-5, 11-4

Girls U17

Anahat Singh [IND] (winner) V Yashi Jain [IND]

11-1, 11-0, 11-2,

Boys U17

Rohan Arya Gondi [USA] (Winner) V Arihant Ks [IND]

11-2, 12-14, 11-6, 11-4

Girls U19



Yuvna Gupta [IND] (winner) V Saniya Jaggi [IND]

y11-4, 11-6, 11-5

Boys U19

Shaurya Bawa (winner) IND] V Paarth Ambani [IND]

11-9, 13-11, 3-11, 7-11, 11-9