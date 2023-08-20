Anahat wins gold; India bags four medals at Asian Squash Junior C'Ships 2023

The Indian squash team emerged victorious at the 30th Asian Squash Junior Individual Championships 2023 held in China.

The championship, which took place from August 16 to 20, witnessed remarkable performances from young athletes across the continent. The Indian contingent, added a total of four medals to the nation's tally, including one gold and three bronze medals.

Anahat Singh, the 15-year-old prodigy, stood as the epitome of skill and dedication throughout the championship. She outplayed her opponents, asserting dominance throughout the tournament.

In the thrilling final held on Sunday, she faced off against Ena Kwong from Hong Kong. With an impressive score of 3-1, Singh emerged victorious, securing the prestigious Asian Junior Girls U17 Title. Her journey to the title included triumphs over formidable competitors as such Doyce Lee of Malaysia in the quarter-finals and Whitney Isabelle Wilson of Malaysia in the semi-finals, thus earning her a well-deserved place in the championship match.

In addition to the gold medal, India won three bronze medals to the medal tally. Shaurya Bawa secured the bronze medal in the boys U19 category, Pooja Arthi claimed the bronze Medal in the Girls U19 category and Aryaveer Singh earned the bronze medal in the boys U15 category.