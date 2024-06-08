HCL Squash Tour-Chennai 2024: Anahat Singh secures victory against Rathika

Chennai: Teenage squash star Anahat Singh clinched the Chennai leg of the HCL Squash Tour tournament, winning 3-0 against Rathika Suthanthira Seelan in the final here on Saturday. This is her third Challenger title in 2024.

Anahat Singh has taken big strides in the world of squash, and last year, aged just 15, she made history at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games by winning two bronze medals.

🏆🇮🇳 Anahat Singh clinches the Women's Singles title at HCL Squash Tour – Chennai 2024.



Dominating the finals with a 3-0 victory over Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, our #TOPScheme Athlete Anahat clinched her 3rd Challenger title this year! 🔥@Anahat_Singh13 pic.twitter.com/fJjsDmOKtN — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 8, 2024

The final turned out to be anticlimactic with Anahat being utterly dominant from the first exchange giving Rathika no chance.

The first set ended 11-5 and the subsequent two sets did not fare any differently, with Anahat winning them 11-3, 11-3.



She had earlier defeated Janet Vidhi 11-3, 11-3, 11-6 in the semi finals and in the quarter finals, defeated Shameena Riaz 11-4, 11-3, 11-1.

The Southern Slam event for junior Indian squash players also took place simultaneously alongside and Anahat Singh was the victor in the U-19 category.

Anahat Singh is also the second youngest national champion and the youngest Indian to play the Commonwealth Games, when she took place in the 2022 Games.

Meanwhile on the men's side, Ravindu Laksiri of Sri Lanka was declared the winner after the match got forfeited. He had also won the Indore leg of the HCL Squash Tour.