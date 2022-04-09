Squash: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal combine to win India's first gold medal at World Doubles Championships

The Indian squash duo of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal have combined to win the country's first-ever gold medal at the World Doubles Squash Championships. The veteran duo registered an easy straight game win over the fourth seeded Adrian Waller and Alison Waters of England.

Back in the squash court after a gap of almost four years, Dipika Pallikal was at her absolute best along with her brother-in-law in Glasgow on Saturday. The Indians led 8-1 at some point in the first game before Waller and Waters made a brief comeback.

The English duo gave it their all, but fell short at 6-11, 8-11 and had to settle for the silver medal.





Dipika Pallikal, who gave birth to a twins just six months back, will also be seen in action in the women's doubles final alongside Joshna Chinappa later today. They will take on the second seeds Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters of England in a bid to clinch India's second gold medal in the World Doubles Squash Championships history.