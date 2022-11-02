Asian Squash Team C'ships: Indian men, women reach semis; confirm medals

The Indian men's and women's team have assured the country of a medal each at the 2022 Asian Squash Team Championships, having entered the semifinals of the continental event.

The Indian men's team of Ramit Tandon, Saurav Ghosal and Abhay Singh finished at the top of their pool to make it to the semifinals. They blanked Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei 3-0 in their Pool A matches.

They will now face the second-placed team from Pool B in the semifinal on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Indian women's team finished second in Pool B with two wins and a loss. While they registered impressive 3-0 victories over Iran and Singapore, the Indian women went down 0-3 against Hong Kong, who eventually went on to top the pool.

India will now face Malaysia in the semifinals of women's section on Thursday.