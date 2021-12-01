Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Squash

Squash: Asian Team Championships LIVE - India v/s Pakistan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Pakistan in the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship.

Squash: Asian Team Championships LIVE - India v/s Pakistan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-01T16:21:47+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from India's clash against Pakistan at the Asian Squash Team Championships

The Indian men's team has enjoyed a splendid start to their campaign in the Asian Squash Team Championships, winning with a scoreline of 9-0 against the Philippines and Iraq, before crushing Japan 9-1 earlier today.

Can they continue their winning momentum as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Squash Asian Squash Championships Saurav Ghoshal 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X