Squash
Squash: Asian Team Championships LIVE - India v/s Pakistan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Pakistan in the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from India's clash against Pakistan at the Asian Squash Team Championships
The Indian men's team has enjoyed a splendid start to their campaign in the Asian Squash Team Championships, winning with a scoreline of 9-0 against the Philippines and Iraq, before crushing Japan 9-1 earlier today.
Can they continue their winning momentum as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 1 Dec 2021 10:51 AM GMT
Aslam LEADS
Aslam leads 5-1 in game number 2. Pressure building by the minute on Saurav Ghosal.
- 1 Dec 2021 10:48 AM GMT
Can Ghosal save the day?
The tie seems to be slipping away from India, and Ghosal has not had an ideal start. Can he save the day for India?
- 1 Dec 2021 10:47 AM GMT
Pakistan have EQUALISED!
Aslam wins the first game 11-9 and Pakistan have now equalised the tie score.
India 4-4 Pakistan
- 1 Dec 2021 10:41 AM GMT
Close start!
Close start to this encounter with players level at 4-4 five minutes into the contest.
India 4-3 Pakistan
- 1 Dec 2021 10:37 AM GMT
Ghosal starts well
Saurav Ghosal starts well pocketing the first two points of the match. 2-0.
- 1 Dec 2021 10:26 AM GMT
Up to Saurav Ghosal now
It is now down to the shoulders of the veteran Saurav Ghosal to pull India out of this mess. They still have a 4-1 lead, but the pressure will definitely be on the Indian.
He is up against Tayyab Aslam. We are set for an exciting finish!
- 1 Dec 2021 10:24 AM GMT
WHAT A COMEBACK FOR PAKISTAN!
Pakistan were reeling, they were down and out when Mahesh won the first game. But, Nasir Iqbal has managed to keep them alive. Fantastic comeback from Pakistan, but India still leads the tie 4-1.
- 1 Dec 2021 10:22 AM GMT
Mahesh Mangaonkar LOSES
He won the first game, but Mahesh Mangaonkar has lot the match 11-9, 11-13, 8-11, 7-11 in 54 minutes!
- 1 Dec 2021 10:14 AM GMT
Nasir on the charge
4 consecutive points for Nasir Iqbal and he leads 4-2. This match is fast slipping away from Mahesh and India.
- 1 Dec 2021 10:12 AM GMT
Mahesh LEADS
A must-win game for Mahesh Mangaonkar and he leads 2-0.