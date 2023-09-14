Asian Games: Saurav Ghosal seeded 2nd, India top seed in men's team event

India's Saurav Ghosal will enter the Asian Games in Hangzhou as the second seed in the squash men's singles event. Ghosal won the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games. He finished as the runner-up in the 2014 edition of the Asiad. The squash events will get underway on September 26 and the finals will be played on October 5.



Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng is the top seed in the men's singles event, consisting of 26 players.

Placed in the bottom half of the draw, Ghosal, who got a bye in the first round, has been drawn against Kuwait’s Ammar Al-Tamimi in the second round. He is likely to face Japanese 5/8 seed Ryunosuke Tsukue in the quarterfinals and Tsz Kwan Lau of Hong Kong, China, in the semifinals.

In women's singles, placed in the top half of the draw, India’s 5/8 seeds Tanvi Khanna and Joshna Chinappa, who won an individual bronze in 2018 and two silver medals in the team events in 2014 and 2018, will be looking to reach the latter stages of the event.



The 20-player field is led by Japanese player Satomi Watanabe, ranked as the No.1 seed.

Ghosal, who is the first Indian man to enter the top of world rankings, won a historic bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games last year.

Dipika-Harinder top seed in mixed doubles

In mixed doubles, an 18-pair event, India's Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu are placed on top of Pool A. The Indians are joined by the Japanese duo of Sugimoto and Endo, Korean eighth seeds Eum and Yoo, as well as Ali and Zamam from Pakistan.

Fourth-seeded Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh, meanwhile, are slotted in Pool D along with o.5 seeds Tong and Tang, Dalida and Pelino from the Philippines, Pakistan pairing Gul and Zaman, and Thailand’s Prasertratanakul and Arkarahirunya.

India, the bronze medallist of the last edition, has been chosen as the top seed in the men's team event, Placed in Pool A, India will play alongside No.4 seed Pakistan, No.5 ranked Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore and Nepal.



In the women's team event, India, the third seed, has been slotted in Pool B alongside Malaysia, Macau, China, Pakistan and Nepal.