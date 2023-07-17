Asian Games 2023: Indian Squash team to look for 2nd gold medal

The Indian squash contingent for the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, has a blend of experience and youth. The 8-member team was chosen based on selection trials in Chennai earlier this year.

The men's team includes Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu. The women's team consists of Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Anahat Singh, and Tanvi Khanna.

The Asian Games 2023 are scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

Indian squash team in Asian Games history

The Indian squash team has a good track record at the Asian Games, having bagged a total of 19 medals, including one gold and three silvers. India are 4th on the all-time medal tally at the Asian Games behind Malaysia, Hong Kong, Pakistan.

Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu were part of the team that won India its first-ever gold medal in squash at the Asian Games 2014, along with Kush Kumar as the fourth member.

If the Indian contingent can win a couple of gold medals this time, they can leapfrog both Pakistan and Hong Kong into 2nd spot.

Men's team at 2023 Asian Games

Saurav Ghosal, a legend of Indian squash, achieved a career-high world ranking of World No. 10 in April 2019. He holds the distinction of winning India's first-ever medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games.

Abhay Singh, the fourth member of the team, currently holds a world ranking of 146, with his highest ever being 104.

Women's team at 2023 Asian Games

Dipika Pallikal made history by becoming the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the PSA Women's rankings in 2012. Joshna Chinappa, on the other hand, achieved a career-high world ranking of World No. 10 in July 2016.

Anahat Singh was the youngest player to represent India in Common Wealth Games at the age of 14. In December 2022 she was ranked as first in Asia in the U-15 category. Tanvi Khanna, currently holds the fourth highest ranking among Indian players and has also won silver medal in the Asian Games 2018.

Mixed team at 2023 Asian Games

There will be medals on offer in five events - men's singles, men's team, women's singles, women's team and mixed doubles, which is going to make its Asiad debut in Hangzhou.

Dipika Pallikal-Karthik and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu defeated the Malaysian pair of Rachel Arnold and Ivan Yuen in the final to win the Asian mixed doubles squash championships, a test event for the Asian Games which was held in Hangzhou in June this year.

Indian Squash team for Asian Games 2023﻿

Men: Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu.

Women: Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna.