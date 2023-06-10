Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Squash

Asian Squash C'ship: Velavan Senthilkumar wins silver

Velavan Senthilkumar bagged the men's singles silver at the 2023 Asian Individual Squash Championships.

Velavan Senthilkumar (Source: PSA World Tour)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 Jun 2023 1:51 PM GMT

India's Velavan Senthilkumar, on Saturday, bagged the men's singles silver at the recently concluded 2023 Asian Individual Squash Championships in Hong Kong.

The 25-year-old lost 0-3 against the top seed Ng Eain Yow from Malaysia in straight games in the final. He also became only second India man to earn a podium finish at the continental event after Sourav Ghoshal, who was crowned the champion in 2019 and also has a silver from 2017.

Up against the defending champion Yow in the final, Velavan seemed no where near his best as he surrendered the contest 4-11, 5-11, 6-11 in mere 31 minutes in straight games.

Earlier in the tournament, the unseeded Velavan had taken down three seeded players enroute his run to the final.


