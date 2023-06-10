Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Squash
Asian Squash C'ship: Velavan Senthilkumar wins silver
Velavan Senthilkumar bagged the men's singles silver at the 2023 Asian Individual Squash Championships.
India's Velavan Senthilkumar, on Saturday, bagged the men's singles silver at the recently concluded 2023 Asian Individual Squash Championships in Hong Kong.
The 25-year-old lost 0-3 against the top seed Ng Eain Yow from Malaysia in straight games in the final. He also became only second India man to earn a podium finish at the continental event after Sourav Ghoshal, who was crowned the champion in 2019 and also has a silver from 2017.
Up against the defending champion Yow in the final, Velavan seemed no where near his best as he surrendered the contest 4-11, 5-11, 6-11 in mere 31 minutes in straight games.
Earlier in the tournament, the unseeded Velavan had taken down three seeded players enroute his run to the final.
