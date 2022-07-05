Anahat Singh wins German Junior Squash Open

Young Anahat continued her winning streak and clinched the German Junior Open Squash Championship Super Series event at Hamburg. The tournament, which began last Friday, concluded on Monday.

In the finals, the 14-year-old from Delhi beat Malak Samir of Egypt 3-0 in the girls U-15 category.

She reached the finals, beating Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-1 in the semifinals and Savannah Moxham of Belgium in the quarters.

Anahat has won 46 national circuit titles, 2 national championships and 9 international titles. Recently, she won the Asian Championship title.