Indian teen Anahat Singh wins Junior US Open Squash Tournament

Indian teenager Anahat Singh has won the prestigious Junior US Open Squash Tournament in the U-15 girls' category in Philadelphia.

The 13-year-old Delhi girl defeated Jayda Marei of Egypt 11-9 11-5 8-11 11-5 in the final.

🏆🇮🇳#USJOSquash GU15 Final Result:



[1] Anahat Singh 🇮🇳 3-1 [2] Jayda Marei 🇪🇬 11-9, 11-4, 8-11, 11-5 (32m) pic.twitter.com/WLwYc6UlAa — U.S. Junior Open Squash Championships (@USJOSquash) December 21, 2021

In the semifinal, Anahat beat US junior national champion Dixon Hill 11-8 11-9 11-5.



More than 850 top juniors from 41 nations participated in one of the most revered global squash tourneys.



The tournament was played at the Arlen Spectre Centre in Philadelphia.

