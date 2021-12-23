Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian teen Anahat Singh wins Junior US Open Squash Tournament
The 13-year-old Delhi girl defeated Jayda Marei of Egypt 11-9 11-5 8-11 11-5 in the final.
Indian teenager Anahat Singh has won the prestigious Junior US Open Squash Tournament in the U-15 girls' category in Philadelphia.
The 13-year-old Delhi girl defeated Jayda Marei of Egypt 11-9 11-5 8-11 11-5 in the final.
In the semifinal, Anahat beat US junior national champion Dixon Hill 11-8 11-9 11-5.
More than 850 top juniors from 41 nations participated in one of the most revered global squash tourneys.
The tournament was played at the Arlen Spectre Centre in Philadelphia.
