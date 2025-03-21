SRFI Indian Tour: Anahat Singh, Veer Chotrani lift titles in Chennai

India's Anahat Singh and Veer Chotrani clinched the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the 2025 SRFI Indian Tour PSA Challenger event in Chennai on Friday.

The third-seeded Singh got the better of compatriot Akanksha Salunkhe 3-1 in an all-India women's singles final clash.

Singh was at her dominant best in the contest, winning the first game 11-6. The top-seeded Salunkhe fought back to win the second game 11-8 but lost the next two 8-11, 5-11 to surrender the match.

This win marked Singh's third win over Salunkhe in four matches.

Earlier, Singh had gotten the better of South Africa's Hayley Ward 3-0 in the semi-finals while Salunkhe took down veteran Joshna Chinappa by a similar margin.

Veer Chotrani wins men's singles

Later in the day, Veer Chotrani beat France's Melvil Scianimanico 3-1 in the men's singles final.

Chotrani fought back from a game down to complete his triumph in front of the home crowd.

The Indians had conceded the opening game 3-11 before winning a closely fought second game 12-10. He pocketed the next two games comfortably 11-6, 11-7 to take home the title.

Chotrani had blanked Sri Lanka's Ravindu Laksiri 3-0 in the semi-finals.