Squash

SRFI Indian Tour: Anahat Singh, Veer Chotrani lift titles in Chennai

Anahat Singh beat compatriot Akanksha Salunkhe in the women's singles final.

Anahat Singh (Photo credit: File Photo/ British Junior Open)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 March 2025 11:55 AM GMT

India's Anahat Singh and Veer Chotrani clinched the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the 2025 SRFI Indian Tour PSA Challenger event in Chennai on Friday.

The third-seeded Singh got the better of compatriot Akanksha Salunkhe 3-1 in an all-India women's singles final clash.

Singh was at her dominant best in the contest, winning the first game 11-6. The top-seeded Salunkhe fought back to win the second game 11-8 but lost the next two 8-11, 5-11 to surrender the match.

This win marked Singh's third win over Salunkhe in four matches.

Earlier, Singh had gotten the better of South Africa's Hayley Ward 3-0 in the semi-finals while Salunkhe took down veteran Joshna Chinappa by a similar margin.

Veer Chotrani wins men's singles

Later in the day, Veer Chotrani beat France's Melvil Scianimanico 3-1 in the men's singles final.

Chotrani fought back from a game down to complete his triumph in front of the home crowd.

The Indians had conceded the opening game 3-11 before winning a closely fought second game 12-10. He pocketed the next two games comfortably 11-6, 11-7 to take home the title.

Chotrani had blanked Sri Lanka's Ravindu Laksiri 3-0 in the semi-finals.

