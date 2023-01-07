Top seed Anahat Singh storms into British Junior Open final

Rising Indian squash star Anahat Singh, on Saturday, made her way into the final of Girl's U15 Singles at the ongoing British Junior Open.

The 14-year-old registered a straightforward 11-5, 11-4, 11-2 win over Egypt's Malak Samir in just 18 minutes in the semifinal.

Having previously won the U11 tournament at the British Junior Open back in 2019, Anahat Singh now has the chance to become only the second Indian to win the prestigious tournament twice.

The only other Indian to have won the tournament is the current India number 1 Joshna Chinappa. She had clinched the U17 Girl's title in 2003 and followed it up with the U19 title in 2019.

The other Indians to have won the British Junior Open include Sourav Ghosh (Boy's U19 in 2004), Mahesh Mangaonkar (Boy's U15 in 2009), Velavan Senthilkumar (Boy's U19 in 2017), and Dipika Pallikal (Girl's U17 in 2008).

Anahat will now face the winner of the other semifinal between Egypt's Sohaila Hazeem and Ruqayya Salem on Sunday in the final.