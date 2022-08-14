Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 22
silver 16
Bronze 23
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Squash

World Junior Squash C'ships: Anahat Singh goes down fighting in the quarterfinals

Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh lost her quarters against a higher-ranked opponent by 11-7, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8 and ended her campaign.

Anahat Singh Squash
X

Anahat Singh

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-08-14T20:32:14+05:30

Promising Indian squash player Anahat Singh goes down fighting in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Championship against Fayrouz Abouelkheir of Egypt. Anahat lost by s scoreline of 11-7, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8.

Anahat defeated Torrie Malik of England in the fourth round to claim a quarterfinal match against much superior Abouekheir of Egypt. World number 73 Aboulkheir faced a tough fight from young Anahat. Anahat started a game loss but came back strongly to win the second game.

Anahat lost the next two games but she has a credible performance to show. She troubled Fayrouz and at no point, did it look that Fayrouz will have it easy.


Squash 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X