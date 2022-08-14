World Junior Squash C'ships: Anahat Singh goes down fighting in the quarterfinals

Promising Indian squash player Anahat Singh goes down fighting in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Championship against Fayrouz Abouelkheir of Egypt. Anahat lost by s scoreline of 11-7, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8.

Anahat defeated Torrie Malik of England in the fourth round to claim a quarterfinal match against much superior Abouekheir of Egypt. World number 73 Aboulkheir faced a tough fight from young Anahat. Anahat started a game loss but came back strongly to win the second game.

Anahat lost the next two games but she has a credible performance to show. She troubled Fayrouz and at no point, did it look that Fayrouz will have it easy.



