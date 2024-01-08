Anahat Singh Finishes Runner-up at 2024 British Junior Open Squash

India's young squash sensation, Anahat Singh, displayed remarkable prowess at the British Junior Open squash 2024, securing the runner-up position in the girls' under-17 category. The tournament, hosted at the University of Birmingham, witnessed a gripping showdown as Anahat faced Egyptian second seed Nadien Elhammamy.

In a tense 68-minute match, Anahat Singh showcased her skill, winning the opening game 11-7. However, Elhammamy countered fiercely, clinching the next two on tiebreak at 13-11 and 12-10. Undeterred, the Delhi-born player rallied back, taking the fourth game 11-5, forcing the contest into a decisive fifth game. The battle remained closely contested, ultimately concluding with the Egyptian securing victory at 11-9.

It's a hard-fought loss for (U15) defending champion Anahat Singh against Egypt's Nadien Elhammamy in the British Open U17 Girls' FINAL.



Meanwhile, Aryaveer Dewan, the reigning US Junior Open boys' under-15 champion, claimed third place in the boys' under-15 category. Despite a semifinal defeat to Egyptian top seed Philopater Saleh (3-1), Dewan showcased resilience, bouncing back to secure the play-off for third place.



In another exciting encounter, promising Aadya Budhia narrowly missed out, losing 3-2 to top-seeded American Vivienne Sze in the under-13 girls' quarterfinals.

Anahat Singh's recent achievement adds to her impressive track record, having clinched the Under-19 crown at the Scottish Junior Open last month. The young talent had a spectacular 2023, securing both the under-19 and senior National championships and winning mixed doubles bronze at both the Asian Games and the inaugural Asian Mixed Doubles Championships alongside partner Abhay Singh.