Anahat Singh enters semis at Squash nationals

Tanishka Jain upset Urwashi Joshi, seeded in the 3-4 bracket, in five games in the quarterfinals of the women's singles event in the 78th National Squash Championship on Thursday. Jain won 11-9,5-11, 12-10,5-11, 11-4 in a match of fluctuating fortunes to reach the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the top seeds in the men's and women's sections respectively - Abhay Singh and Joshna Chinappa - advanced to the last four with facile wins.

Also reaching the semis were the experienced Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Velavan Senthilkumar.

Young sensation Anahat Singh also made it to the last four.

Results (quarterfinals)

Men's singles: Abhay Singh (TN-X1) beat Suraj Chand 11-3,11-4. 11-6, Sandeep Jangra (5/8) beat Vijay Kumar 11-9,8-11, 11-9,11-9,Velavan Senthilkumar beat Veer Chotrani 11-2,11-1, 11-9,Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu beat Navaneeth Prabhu S 11-7, 11-6.11-1.

Women: Joshna Chinappa (1) beat Anjali Semwal 11-6,11-6, 11-5, Akanksha Salunkhe (5/8) beat Janet Vidhi 11-8, 11-1, 11-3,Tanishka Jain beat Urwashi Joshi (3/4), 11-9,5-11, 12-10,5-11, 11-4, Anahat Singh beat Tanvi Khanna 9-11, 6-11,11-5, 11-3,11-8.