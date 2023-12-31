Anahat Singh clinches girls' U-19 title at Scottish Junior Open

Anahat Singh, a teenage squash sensation, clinched the girls' Under-19 title at the Scottish Junior Open held in Edinburg on Saturday.



Anahat put up a dominant display to claim an 11-6, 11-1, 11-5 victory over home favourite Robyn McAlpine in the final.

With this title, Anahat brought her spectacular year to an end. Earlier this year, she won the U19 and senior National Championships double.

Anahat also bagged the mixed doubles bronze along with Abhay Singh both at the Asian Games and in the inaugural Asian Mixed Doubles Championships.

Squash Scottish Junior Open - Indian youngsters shine ✨



🥇Girls U19: Anahat Singh

🥇Boys U11: Prabhav Bajoria

🥇Boys U13 Shresht Iyer

🥇Girls U13 Aadya Budhia

🥇Boys U15 Subhash Choudhary



Meanwhile, Subhash Choudhary of India came from behind to claim the boys' U15 title as he defeated Shiven Agarwal 5-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-8, 11-5 in the final, while Shresht Iyer got the better of Shreyansh Jah 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 11-8 in an all-Indian boys’ U13 final.



Aadya Budhia, the top-seeded Indian player, showed her determination and resolve by beating Malaysia’s Niea Chew 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9 in the girls’ U13 final, while top seed Prabhav Bajoria defeated second seed Aaditya Shah 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 in an all-Indian boys’ U11 final.

Divyanshi Jain, meanwhile, finished runner-up in the girls’ U11 category.

The tournament saw 200 players participating from over 30 countries.