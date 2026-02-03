Squash: Anahat Singh climbs to top 20 world rankings

India's Anahat Singh jumped a whopping 12 spots to reach a career high world rank of 19 in the latest women's singles rankings released by PSA.

Singh's ascend comes after she clinched her first-ever PSA Bronze title at the 2026 Squash on Fire Open in Washington, United States of America on Sunday.

The 17-year-old from Delhi currently has 387 points in 13 tournaments and is the highest ranked Indian in women's singles. The next best ranked Indian in the discipline is veteran Joshna Chinappa, who climbed a spot to world No 74 in the latest rankings.





Singh, in fact, is the highest ranked Indian across genders.

With 292 points in 17 tournaments, Abhay Singh is the top ranked Indian in men's singles at world No 29.

On the way to her title winning run in Washington, Singh had defeated world No 10 and top seed Georgina Keneddy of England in the final.

With her run into the final, Keneddy also shot up by a place and is now ranked world No 9.