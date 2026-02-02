Anahat Singh clinches her maiden PSA Bronze title at Squash on Fire Open

Indian ace Anahat Singh continued her solid form and clinched her 15th career title at the Squash on Fire Open 2026 in Washington, USA, on Sunday.

But this time, Anahat won the biggest title of her career, bagging her maiden PSA Squash Tour-Bronze Level tournament, adding to her 14 PSA Challenger titles earlier.

The teenager defeated the top seed and the world no.10 Georgina Keneddy of England in a dominating straight-game final, 12-10, 11-5, 11-7, to become champion.

The 17-year-old is now expected to enter the world's top 20 in PSA rankings, making her the youngest Asian and only third Indian to achieve this feat in women's singles.

Anahat had a brilliant run throughout the tournament here, including three wins against higher-ranked opponents before clinching her maiden PSA World Title.

In an important year, having the likes of the Asian Games, which is a qualification tournament for the LA Olympics, this win will boost Anahat's confidence.

She will next head on to the PSA platinum event of Windy City Open 2026 next week in Chicago, hoping to continue her momentum and her rise towards the world's top 10.