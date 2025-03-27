Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh Storm into the finals of JSW Indian Open

India Women’s No. 1 Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh put in memorable performances in the semi-finals of the JSW Indian Open and booked their berth in the final, here at the Bombay Gymkhana on Thursday.

In what is India's first-ever PSA Squash Copper tournament, the duo played their semi-finals in an outdoor glass court at the lawns of Bombay Gymkhana, giving the fans a unique viewing experience.

India’s newest squash sensation, Anahat Singh, was up against the veteran Joshna Chinappa in the first semi-final of the day, and along expected lines it was a tightly contested game. While Anahat started off brightly, winning the first set at a canter, the experienced Chinappa then took control after that. The 38-year-old used all her experience to bring things to level pegging at 1-1, but after that, Anahat, who is supported by JSW, went through the gears. She used the angles on court to her advantage and rattled off the next two sets to win the game in 32 minutes. Anahat won with a scoreline of 3-1 (11-7, 5-11, 11-6, 11-6), and sealed her spot in the final.

In the second semi-final of the day, the first in the men’s draw, India’s Abhay Singh had to dig deep against his Egyptian opponent Karim El Hammamy. Abhay started off with a flurry of quick points and the momentum on his side, as he went on to win the first two sets with relative ease. However, Karim took the next set in what was turning out to be a fiery contest. After that, though, Abhay stormed through the fourth set and registered a comfortable win in 55 minutes. Abhay won the contest 3-1 (11-4, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6).

The JSW Indian Open is being broadcast on Squash TV and Myco. For the quarter-finals onwards, Fancode will also be the streaming partner.