Abhay Singh wins HCL-SRFI Indian Tour; continues winning streak

Local boy Abhay Singh reigned supreme in the finals of men's singles of HCL-SRFI Indian Tour while Amina Orfi of Eygpt won the title in Women's singles.

The final match in the men's category was played between Yassin Elshafei (EGY, World Rank 78) and Abhay Singh (IND, World Rank 70) where Abhay Singh from India won the title with a score of 3-1 in a match that lasted for 49 minutes.

This is seventh PSA title overall for Abhay and his first in 2023.

Talking to The Bridge, Abhay said," It is fantastic to play in the front of my home crowd. The atmosphere while playing on home turf is incredible. I have winning tournaments now and it is a great experience playing against such players who push you to your limits."

Abhay Singh wins the SRFI Indian Tour - Delhi!



Top seed Abhay Singh defeated second seed Yassin Elshafei of Egypt 3-1 in the final to clinch his 7⃣th PSA title overall and his first in 2023!#Squash | 📸: @abhaysinghk98 pic.twitter.com/D7ccv88QT1 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 2, 2023

Whereas, in the women's category, the final match was played between Amina Orfi [U19] (EGY, World Rank 94) and Tanvi Khanna (IND, World Rank 117), with Amina Orfi from Egypt taking home the title with a score of 3-1 in a match lasting 47 minutes.

The tournament witnessed participation from 56 players from 12 countries. The countries include Egypt, Hongkong, Serbia, France, Bahrain, Japan, Northern Ireland, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Korea, India, and Canada. Leading players like Abhay Singh (IND, World Rank-70), Yassin Elshafei (EGY, World Rank -78), Amina Orfi (EGY, World Rank – 94), Nadeen Kotb (EGY, World Rank- 104) participated in the PSA Tour.

India has seen a steady growth in the squash ecosystem recently. Talking about the growth, Secretary General of SRFI Cyrus Poncha said," We had few great results in last two years. The growth has been immense in past decade. We are seeing a lot of talent coming up in squash. With more such tournaments happening in India, it will only help the youngsters with exposure."

"We have to transform the ecosystem for any sports to grow. The major objective of HCL Squash podium tournament is that only. We have involved every stakeholders of the game in our program to create that ecosystem," said Rajat Chandolia, AVP and Head of Brand, HCL.

Along with PSA tournament, HCL 12th Indian Junior Open is being held from 30 January to 03 February 2023 with the finale scheduled for 03rd February. Over 290 players from India, USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, England, and Singapore have registered for the tournament. This annual tournament has been helping squash players for the last 12 years to get better seeding in the Asian and World Junior Championship.