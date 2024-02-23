Abhay Singh through to semis at Goodfellow Classic squash tournament

Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh progressed to the semifinals of the Goodfellow Classic squash tournament, a USD 9000 Challenger Tour event in Toronto on Thursday.

Top-seeded Abhay kept his hopes alive of a second PSA Challenger Tour title in as many months after beating sixth-seeded Frenchman Maceo Levy 13-11, 11-7, 11-3 in his quarterfinal match that lasted 33 minutes.

This was the second meeting between the two players and on both occasions, Abhay clinched a straight-set victory. Earlier, he clinched a comfortable victory in the round of 16 against Canadian player Elliot Hunt.

Challenger Tour Roundup 📊



Seeds fall in Toronto as the Goodfellow Classic quarter finalists are confirmed whilst play commences at the MRU Open in Calgary 🇨🇦



— PSA Challenger Tour (@PSAChallenger) February 22, 2024

The 25-year-old Indian, who won team gold and mixed doubles bronze in Hangzhou Asian Games, will take on Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek of Egypt in the semi-final round later today.



World No. 66 Abhay has continuously performed well in the last couple of months and also raised his rankings, he won the JSW Willingdon PSA event in Mumbai last month.

Ramit Tandon suffered a second-round exit in Chicago

Ramit Tandon went down to world no.8, Egyptian Tarek Momen (11-5, 4-11, 4-11, 8-11) in 34 minutes in the second round of the Windy City Open, a PSA World Tour Platinum event on Thursday.

Ranked 40. in the world, Ramit took a game from Tarek for the first time in their third meeting but could not convert it into a big upset and suffered back-to-back second-round exit in a platinum tournament.

Tarek, who turned 36 today, will try to extend his run in the tournament in his birthday week. He will face, 11 ranked, Victor Crouin of France in the third round later today.

Result: Windy City Open 2024 presented by The Walter Family RD2



🇪🇬 [8] @TkMomen beats @RamitTandon 🇮🇳

3-1: 5-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 (34m)
— PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) February 23, 2024

Meanwhile, in the first round, India no.1, world no.25, Saurav Ghosal upset (11-13, 11-2, 3-11,12-14) by Timothy Brownell of the USA. This was his second platinum of the year on the PSA World tour.