Squash: Abhay Singh seeks help for Australian visa clearance

Indian squash player Abhay Singh asked for help on social media regarding his Australian Visa clearance as he is set to compete at the PSA Gold Level tournament, Australian Open, starting on 11th March.

Abhay, who is on the Pacific tour, played at the New Zealand Open this week and is trying to increase his world rankings by playing some top-tier tournaments, which will help him qualify for the World Championships.

Abhay posted on Twitter, seeking help, "Due to fly to Australia tomorrow for the Australian Open, sadly I still haven’t received my visa which impacts my qualification to the world championships in May and have been trying everything from my end, requesting if someone on here could provide any assistance."

He didn't get any reply from the authorities overnight and asked for the same on Saturday morning. Otherwise, he might have to withdraw from the event, which is just two days away.

"I'm hoping someone can please look into this today so I don’t have to withdraw from the event," he added.

Abhay is the third highest ranked Indian player in the world and is currently the 56th ranked player in the PSA World Rankings.

Issue resolved

Later in the day, Abhay confirmed that the issue had been resolved, and he could now travel to Australia for the tournament.

"My Australian visa has been approved. Thank you, Meghanath Reddy Sir ( member secretary of Tamilnadu Sport) for assisting me," Abhay posted on Twitter.