Squash Nationals: Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna move to finals

Asian Games medalists Abhay Singh, Tanvi Khanna, and Anahat Singh moved to the final of the National Squash Championships on Wednesday.

Abhay, winner of men's team gold and mixed doubles bronze in Hangzhou, crushed Suraj 11-6, 11-2, 11-3, while Senthilkumar eased past stalwart Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 11-7, 11-7, 11-8.



Top seed Tanvi Khanna, who was part of the women's team that won bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games, also advanced to the final with a comfortable 11-1, 11-5, 11-8 win over Rathika Suthanthira Seelan.

She will take on fellow Asian Games medallist Anahat Singh, who overcame Urwashi Joshi 11-7, 11-3, 11-8.

Anahat, who had lost the final last year to top seed Joshana Chinappa, will be eyeing the national title this time around.

back at the National Championships in Chennai - an event very special to me, always love playing in my city.

through to the semi finals tonight and looking forward to defending my title this week.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Abhay got the better of Guhan Senthilkumar 11-2, 11-2, 11-5 to set up a semi-final clash against Suraj Chand who defeated Vaibhav Chauhan 11-3, 11-8, 11-7.



In the other half, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu got past Veer Chotrani 11-9, 11-7, 11-9. He will face Velavan Senthilkumar in the semis.

Senthilkumar defeated Vedant Patel 11-3, 11-4, 11-7.

In the women's singles, Asian Games silver medalist Tanvi cruised past Shameena Riaz 11-5, 11-4, 11-4. She will face Rathika Suthanthira Seelan who eliminated Janet Vidhi 11-4, 11-6, 11-2 in the quarters.

In the other two last-eight matches, Asian Games bronze-medalist Anahat knocked out Diya Yadav 11-7, 11-2, 11-2, while Urwashi Joshi came back from behind to defeat Sunita Patel 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-2.