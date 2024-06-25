Indians commence strong at 31st Asian Junior Squash C’ship in Pakistan

Yusha Nafees and Dhruv Bopana have started strongly with wins at the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships taking place in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Yusha Nafees, seeded sixth in the boys U-17 category, overcame a spirited challenge from local contender Ubaid Ullah. Nafees sealed his victory with the scoreline of 11-7, 10-12, 11-5, 11-4.



Meanwhile, Dhruv Bopana delivered a commanding performance over Iranian player Amirreza Alvansaz Yazdi thus asserting his dominance. Bopana convincingly breezed past Yazdi with a scoreline of 11-4, 11-2, 11-7 in the boys U-13 category.

The 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Islamabad beginning on Tuesday.



The championship will feature 12 countries, including Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, and Sri Lanka, with a total of 107 men and 84 women players. pic.twitter.com/8Ay5nMoS2a — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) June 24, 2024

Disappointment in the U-15 category



Lokesh Subramani faced a tough challenge from Sim Yeak Wei from Malaysia in the boy's U-15 category. The Malaysian made Lokesh concede with the scoreline of 7-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-2.

Asia's Youth Squash Showdown

Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship will feature 12 nations, comprising Hong Kong, India, Iran, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, and Sri Lanka. The five-day event will see a total of 107 male players, 84 female players, 36 officials, and 44 parents actively involved.



Participants will engage in competitive matches across four categories: U-19, U-17, U-15, and U-13 respectively.