Squash
Indians commence strong at 31st Asian Junior Squash C’ship in Pakistan
Yusha Nafees and Dhruv Bopana started strongly in the U-17 and U-13 categories; Lokesh Subramani lost in U-15.
Yusha Nafees and Dhruv Bopana have started strongly with wins at the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships taking place in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Yusha Nafees, seeded sixth in the boys U-17 category, overcame a spirited challenge from local contender Ubaid Ullah. Nafees sealed his victory with the scoreline of 11-7, 10-12, 11-5, 11-4.
Meanwhile, Dhruv Bopana delivered a commanding performance over Iranian player Amirreza Alvansaz Yazdi thus asserting his dominance. Bopana convincingly breezed past Yazdi with a scoreline of 11-4, 11-2, 11-7 in the boys U-13 category.
Disappointment in the U-15 category
Lokesh Subramani faced a tough challenge from Sim Yeak Wei from Malaysia in the boy's U-15 category. The Malaysian made Lokesh concede with the scoreline of 7-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-2.
Asia's Youth Squash Showdown
Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship will feature 12 nations, comprising Hong Kong, India, Iran, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, and Sri Lanka. The five-day event will see a total of 107 male players, 84 female players, 36 officials, and 44 parents actively involved.
Participants will engage in competitive matches across four categories: U-19, U-17, U-15, and U-13 respectively.