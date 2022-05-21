WATCH: Ravi Shastri's appearance in CRED ad leaves internet in splits

After 'Indiranagar ka gunda' Rahul Dravid and the 'Boy Band' of Jagaval Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Maninder Singh and Saba Karim, Ravi Shastri has now made his debut in the latest CRED advertisement.

The former Indian coach took to Twitter to share the advertisement, which has now left netizens in splits. "Don't remember any of this," Shastri captioned the video.

Don't remember any of this. pic.twitter.com/xDppHjE0iz — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 21, 2022

The one-minute long advertisement starts with a spoof of Sharukh Khan's famous "70 minutes" monologue from Chak De! India, where Shastri encourages his wards to an ahem, 'Happy Hour' party.

Dialogues like talking to journalists is the thing Shastri hates the most about modern cricket and "I used to be a batsman, but for you, I can be a keeper," while talking to a girl at a party has taken the internet by storm.

Shastri has been promoting the CRED advertisement since Friday with multiple tweets and also has his Twitter bio changed to "Happy hours always."

The fun ad is presenting Shastri in a never-seen-before avatar and we cannot get enough of his cool dude looks that the CRED team has managed to pull off in this ad, showing Shastri as a party freak!

Acing the acting skills, Shastri has done an excellent job, even while going to a medical store and asking for 'Cough Syrup, on the rocks'.

Shall we say, thank you CRED? Yes, of course, as they have nailed it again!