CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Sports Market

Viacom18 announces launch of dedicated sports channel Sports18

Viacom18 today announced the launch of Sports18, the network's dedicated sports broadcasting channel.

Viacom18 Sports18
X

Viacom18 launched the network's sports channel Sports18

By

Press Release

Updated: 2022-04-15T15:39:09+05:30

Viacom18 today announced the launch of Sports18, the network's dedicated sports broadcasting channel. The pay-TV channel, available in SD & HD, will offer fans the best-in-class sports content in India.

Sports18 will be the new home to the world's most premium sports properties, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and top ATP & BWF events. Apart from premier picks from the world of football, basketball, tennis, cricket and badminton, the channel will provide fans access to top programming covering international sports news, magazine and highlights shows.

"We are pleased to launch a dedicated sports channel for an audience across demographics and geographies," says Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. "Sports18 will strive to be India's most-coveted broadcast network by providing fans easy access to a comprehensive bouquet of international and premier sports content."

As the LaLiga, Ligue1, Serie A, and the NBA come to the business end of their seasons, fans will be able to experience all the excitement on Sports18, the new home of their favourite sports heroes. Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading Viacom18's premium video-on-demand platform Voot (iS & Android) and JioTV (iOS & Android).

Effective 6:00 PM today, Sports18 will be available on leading DTH service providers across the country. Sports fans can further engage on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for schedules, news, updates, scores, and videos.

Time

Sport

Event

Draws

Platform

Sports18 Listings

16th April 2022, Saturday

5:00 AM

Basketball

NBA Play-Ins

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks

Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

7:30 AM

Basketball

NBA Play-Ins

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Sports18 HD

7:30 AM

Badminton

BWF Korea Masters - Super 300

Semi-Finals

Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

6:00 PM

Tennis

ATP Masters - Monte Carlo

Semi-Final 1

Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

8:00 PM

Tennis

ATP Masters - Monte Carlo

Semi-Final 2

Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

17th April 2022, Sunday

6:00 AM

Basketball

NBA Playoffs

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

Sports18 HD

7:30 AM

Badminton

BWF Korea Masters - Super 300

Finals

Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

7:00 PM

Tennis

ATP Masters - Monte Carlo

Finals

Sports18 SD


Sports Business 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X