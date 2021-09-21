SportsApp ropes in PUMA India to Support 100Mn Gen Z athletes in India

In its latest endeavor to support young athletes, upcoming sports-tech startup SportsApp is collaborating with Indian Sportswear giants – PUMA. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative for the young sports-tech startup which serves as an access point for 100 Mn Gen Z aspiring sportspersons in India.



Today 'access' to information and resources is the biggest identified barrier for any aspiring sportsperson in India. Majority do not have adequate access to resources like sponsorships, proper coaching facilities, expertise, and information around key milestone events around the country. With India's latest success at the Olympics, the sports industry is at the cusp of a major turnaround – with digital-first platforms like SportsApp serving as a catalyst for it. "We are really pleased to have 'PUMA India' supporting our cause and helping the athletes with purpose driven sponsorships! Puma is truly a purpose-driven brand which embodies the same values of supporting sports at the grassroots, just as we do!" - says Shashank Mishra, Founder & CEO, SportsApp.



SportsApp (app available on Google Playstore) features a unique 'Campaign' section where brands can register and start engaging with 1 lakh+ upcoming professional athletes for Social Media campaigns and other forms of engagements. Their team believes that this will create a huge disruption in the current sports sponsorship domain – which is currently dominated only by a handful of big brands and a few superstar athletes.

SportsApp aims to bring support and resources to the often ignored long-tail of grassroot upcoming athletes – to help them to break through into the national and international scene. This platform also brings transparency to the game of sponsorships and endorsements. The first PUMA campaign on SportsApp will run for the period 25 days with the goal of supporting as many as 800+ deserving athletes.