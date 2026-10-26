Skechers adds four Indian Runners to its elite performance roster

Skechers has signed four Indian distance runners, Priti Lamba, Dharmender Kumar, Lovepreet Singh and Aarti Pawara — to its elite performance roster, expanding its presence in India’s competitive running market.

Announced on October 26, the associations follow the 2026 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. All four athletes compete in the brand’s AERO Elite race-day footwear, although the company has not disclosed the financial terms or duration of the agreements.

Three runners finish among the top five

At the Delhi Half Marathon, Lovepreet Singh finished fourth in the Indian elite men’s category in 1:05:43, followed by Dharmender Kumar in fifth place with a time of 1:05:51. Priti Lamba finished fifth in the Indian elite women’s half marathon in 1:16:40.

Lamba is an Asian Games bronze medallist in the 3,000m steeplechase who also competes in road running. Dharmender Kumar is the reigning champion at the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, while Lovepreet Singh is the reigning champion in the event’s defence category. Pawara, the youngest member of the group, competes on the national running circuit.

Building Skechers’ performance running business

The signings form part of Skechers’ efforts to expand its performance running business in India. The company plans to use athlete-focused content and media engagement to highlight the runners’ careers, training and competitive ambitions, alongside events in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Mumbai and further competitions planned for 2027.

“India’s running community is growing rapidly, with more people embracing the sport and athletes continually pushing the boundaries of performance. Through our association with elite runners, we aim to celebrate the dedication, discipline and ambition that drive these athletes while strengthening Skechers’ commitment to performance running in India,” said Rahul Vira, chief executive officer, Skechers South Asia.

The brand’s AERO range includes the AERO Elite for competitive racing, AERO Burst for long-distance running and endurance, and AERO Spark for daily training. Skechers’ wider performance portfolio also covers basketball, football, golf, pickleball, padel and cricket.